Deshaun Watson Defense Plan Revealed: NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Eventually, the NFL will announce a decision on whether or not Deshaun Watson will be allowed to play all 17 games this upcoming season. Whenever that time comes, the NFL Players Association has a defense plan ready to go.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the NFLPA is bracing for an "unprecedented punishment" for Watson. Their argument will be that owners who have been involved in off-field controversies in the past didn't have the hammer dropped on them.

Florio's report says the NFLPA's defense plan might take aim at Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones.

If this does indeed happen, it could potentially lead to a heated battle between the NFLPA and NFL.

Though an argument can be made that Jones, Kraft and Snyder didn't get severely punished, there are plenty of fans who believe Watson needs to be suspended for a considerable amount of games.

"At some point you gotta get it right," one fan tweeted.

Some people believe negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA have already begun - behind the scenes, of course.

Earlier this week, Watson was asked about his legal situation. Once again, he denied any wrongdoing.

Watson did, however, say he regrets how these sexual misconduct allegations have impacted his family and peers.

"I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact that (it's had) on the community and people outside of just myself," Watson said, via ESPN. "And that includes my family. That includes this organization. That includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions. That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns. That includes males, females, everyone across the, the world. That's one thing I do regret is the impact that it's triggered on so many people. It's tough to have to deal with."