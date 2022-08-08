Deshaun Watson Expected To Play In Preseason: Fans React

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

As long as Deshaun Watson's suspension remains at six games, he is eligible to practice with the Cleveland Browns and play in the preseason.

Last Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported that the Browns were planning on using Watson in exhibition action, even though Judge Sue L. Robinson had ruled he must sit out the first six weeks of the season.

"Whether he plays in all three games and the extent of his playing time remains to be seen," Florio wrote.

This afternoon, longtime Cleveland scribe Mary Kay Cabot said during an appearance on 92.3 that the Browns will play Watson "a series or two" in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday night.

At the very least, this news has gotten Browns fans talking about possibly seeing Watson in action.

Of course, if attorney Peter Harvey, who is hearing the NFL's appeal of Watson's punishment, issues an indefinite suspension like the league is reportedly seeking before Friday, Watson is immediately banned from the team.

But even if Harvey rules in favor of a stiffer penalty than six games, as long as it isn't indefinite or permanent, Watson will be able to take the field in preseason games.