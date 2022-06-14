Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation.

It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26.

Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people should believe him over the 26 women alleging sexual misconduct.

"I understand that question and I definitely respect it," Watson said. "... I've been honest and I've truthful with my stance, I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone."

Watson also addressed the latest story from the New York Times that stated he worked with 66 massage therapists in a 17-month span.

When asked if the report from the New York Times is accurate, Watson replied, "I don't think so."

Even though Watson answered several questions this Tuesday, there is still so much uncertainty surrounding this situation.