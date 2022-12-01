Deshaun Watson Had Request For Reporters On Thursday

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Before Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media Thursday, he had an opening statement for those in attendance.

Watson started off his press conference by saying he'll only answer football-related questions.

That may seem like a normal request considering Watson is a football player. However, that doesn't exactly apply to this situation because he's coming off a lengthy suspension.

The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Watson will make his 2022 season debut this Sunday against his former team, the Texans.

This Sunday's game will mark the first regular-season action for Watson since the 2020 season.

In terms of talent, Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. In 2020, he had 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

When asked about suiting up for this Sunday's game, Watson said, "My main focus is on the gameplan and trying to execute so we can win."

The Browns and Texans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.