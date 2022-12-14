Deshaun Watson Has Honest Reaction To His Performance

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

After an inauspicious 2022 debut, Deshaun Watson was better in his second start for the Cleveland Browns last week.

The 27-year-old quarterback knows he has more left in the tank as he prepares for his first home start in Cleveland on Saturday.

“I’m not close,” Watson said this morning, via 92.3 The Fan. “I want to be better. I’m nowhere near where I want to be and this team is nowhere near where we want to be.”

Watson completed only 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception in a win over the Houston Texans two weeks ago. He improved those numbers to 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 26-of-42 passing in a loss to Cincinnati last weekend.

"It's only been two and a half weeks of me and [head coach] Kevin [Stefanski] working together, so the sky's the limit," Watson said today.

Cleveland will host the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NFL Network.