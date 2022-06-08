Look: Deshaun Watson Appears To Have Made His Twitter Private

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field.

Per the report from Vrentas, Watson received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period. She added that the Houston Texans helped facilitate some of these meetings and provided nondisclosure agreements.

After this piece from Vrentas went public, Watson posted the following song lyrics on his Instagram: "See, the blogs can't break me down, see I'm the voice, I don't reply. But the rumors y'all done heard, I'ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah."

Watson then made a noticeable change to his Twitter account. As of now, the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns is operating a private account.

Watson is currently facing 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. He is not facing any criminal charges though.

The NFL has not yet decided how it wants to handle this situation. Watson could end up being suspended for a while, or this process could drag out for several more months.

All we know right now is that Watson is limiting who has access to his personal tweets.