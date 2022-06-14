Deshaun Watson Revealed What He Regrets On Tuesday

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson held a press conference on Tuesday following the team's minicamp session. He was asked about the sexual misconduct allegations that have been surrounding him since last year.

Watson, who is currently facing 24 lawsuits, continued to deny any wrongdoing in this situation. What he did say, however, was that he regrets how these allegations have impacted his family and peers.

"I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact that (it's had) on the community and people outside of just myself," Watson said, via ESPN. "And that includes my family. That includes this organization. That includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions. That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns. That includes males, females, everyone across the, the world. That's one thing I do regret is the impact that it's triggered on so many people. It's tough to have to deal with."

At one point during his press conference, Watson was asked why the public should believe him over the women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

"I understand that question and I definitely respect it," Watson replied. "... I've been honest and I've truthful with my stance, I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone."

Watson added that this legal situation has been "tough" on him.

The NFL has not yet decided if it'll suspend Watson.