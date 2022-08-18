Deshaun Watson Reveals If He Still Believes He's Innocent

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Shortly after the NFL announced an 11-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he spoke to the media about this decision.

Watson, who agreed to a disciplinary settlement with the NFL, was asked why he accepted an 11-game suspension if he claims he's innocent.

Well, Watson claims he had to accept this settlement so he could move forward with his career.

"I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career," Watson said.

Watson was also asked why he's apologizing this Thursday. He replied, "For everybody that was affected by this situation. There were a lot of people that were triggered."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has also issued a statement about Watson.

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," Goodell said. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion.

Watson is eligible to return for the Browns' Dec. 4 matchup against the Houston Texans.