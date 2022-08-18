Deshaun Watson To Return vs. Texans: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially agreed to an 11-game suspension for the 2022 season. His first game back will be against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Watson will be eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28. The star quarterback's suspension will go into effect once final rosters are due.

On Dec. 4, the Browns will face the Texans.

The NFL world quickly expressed it's disappointment with the way this Watson saga ended.

"Of course Watson’s return will be against the Texans," Zach Goodall tweeted. "NFL couldn’t have made its goal more transparent here."

"Watson’s first game back is against Houston," Dan Graca said. "Can’t say the NFL doesn’t have a sense of humor."

"11 is such an exact number," one fan said. "The NFL made sure to do 11 games so they could get that Watson vs Texans storyline and I can’t be convinced otherwise."

"Of course Watson returns for the Texans game," another fan said. "The NFL: this is horrible and we should suspend him a long time. Oh, he plays the Texans on this date, let’s schedule his return for then to maximize intrigue, drama and revenue!"

Watson's stint with the Texans ended on a sour note.

Whether fans like it or not, the TV ratings for the Browns-Texans game will most likely be high.