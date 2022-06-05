Deshaun Watson's Lawyer Reveals Why He Gave Spa Owner $5K

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Three of the 23 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct worked for the same Houston spa under owner Dionne Louis.

According to court documents, Watson paid Louis $5,000, which she testified was because he was "a nice guy." In an interview with USA TODAY's Brent Schrotenboer, Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin tried to explain the reason for the payment.

Hardin claims it had nothing to do with Watson trying to pay off Louis to make her employees' complaints go away.

“She asked him to help out her business and he did, and that’s what the $5,000 was,” Hardin said, via Pro Football Talk. “It didn’t have anything to do with all the ulterior suggestions.”

Another attorney, Leah Graham said the $5,000 was just "one example of the numerous contributions [Watson] made to various Black businesses around Houston.”

Nia Smith, an employee of Louis' filed suit against Watson last week. She has also accused Louis of facilitating massages for Watson and knowing that the quarterback was attempting to have sex with the massage therapists.

Louis has called these claims "ludicrous." However, per PFT, she invoked the Fifth Amendment in civil court when asked about text messages she exchanged with Watson.