Details Emerge From Jadeveon Clowney’s Contract With Browns

Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has found a new home for the 2021 NFL season, joining the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal. And he’s getting a pretty penny to go after the passer.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, it’s a one-year deal worth $8 million. But Clowney can add another $2 million if he hits some incentives.

Per the report, the Browns’ plan is to make Clowney a bookend to their incumbent pass rusher extraordinaire Myles Garrett. Though the team may have to make some adjustments along the defensive line to make it work.

Robinson noted that defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson could be the odd man out of the group. He believes that the Browns will have to either restructure his contract or release him outright.

It’s been a rough couple of years for Jadeveon Clowney, who finds himself on his fourth team in four years. Injuries and poor play have limited him to 21 games, 19 starts and just 3.0 sacks over the past two seasons.

He signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 but couldn’t register a sack in eight games. His season ended in mid-November with a knee injury.

At 28 years old, Clowney should still have some good years ahead of him. He’s only three years removed from having three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons with the Houston Texans.

But the injuries are really becoming a major obstacle for the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

What kind of an impact will Jadeveon Clowney have with the Cleveland Browns.