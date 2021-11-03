Details Emerging From The Situation With Odell Beckham Jr.

It may seem like Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns are heading toward a breakup, but things may actually get worse before this situation gets resolved.

NFL insider Josina Anderson announced that Beckham was excused from Wednesday’s practice. Mike Silver of NFL Network then reported that Beckham is “essentially not on the team right now,” and was asked to stay home.

Though it’s possible the Browns may waive Beckham at some point this season, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports is reporting that Cleveland could burn a 53-man roster spot just to avoid officially parting ways with the All-Pro wide receiver.

“Browns/OBJ may be able to reach some sort of financial resolution to end his time in Cleveland but as of now team not willing to waive him, and is willing to burn a 53-man roster spot just for him to stay away and excuse him indefinitely,” La Canfora tweeted. “Thats a new one for me. This isn’t over.”

This would probably be the worst-case scenario for Beckham.

Beckham’s stint with the Browns has been very disappointing to say the least. In six games this season, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards.

Perhaps a fresh start elsewhere is exactly what Beckham needs to revitalize his NFL career. In order for that to happen, though, the Browns will need to actually cut him.

We’ll have more updates on Beckham’s situation when they’re available.