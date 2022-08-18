Details Emerging From Terms Of Deshaun Watson's Suspension

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his team scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

On Thursday, the NFL and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to a disciplinary settlement. As part of this agreement, Watson will be suspended for 11 games.

Watson's suspension will begin on Aug. 30. NFL teams will need to have their final rosters set by that day.

Once Watson's suspension goes into effect, he'll be away from the team's training facility. He can return to the facility and participate in limited activities on Oct. 10.

On Nov. 14, Watson can resume practicing with the rest of the team. And of course, he'll have to wait until Dec. 4 to actually suit up for a game.

Watson's first game back will be against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Watson received an 11-game suspension from the NFL due to his behavior off the field. At one point, he was facing 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Watson was asked why he would accept a settlement offer if he believes he's innocent.

"I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career," Watson said.

Watson received a five-year $230 million contract from the Browns this offseason.