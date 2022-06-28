Details Emerging From The Deshaun Watson Discipline Hearing

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson's hearing with NFL and NFL Players Association jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson began this Tuesday.

Moments ago, Mark Maske of The Washington Post had an update on Watson's hearing.

Watson's disciplinary hearing is expected to last for multiple days. There's no exact date for when the NFL world should anticipate a ruling from Robinson.

The NFL is reportedly arguing for an indefinite suspension of at least one season for Watson. The NFLPA, meanwhile, has stated that Watson shouldn't be suspended.

Watson was facing 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, but it was announced earlier this month that all but four of those lawsuits have been settled.

Over the weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter said a decision could come before training camp arrives.

Watson received a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the Browns this offseason. Depending on Robinson's ruling, it's possible that contract could be delayed by a full year.

We'll provide updates on Watson's situation when they're available.