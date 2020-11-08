Details Have Emerged From Baker Mayfield’s Current Situation

The Cleveland Browns are fortunate to be on a bye this week. If they weren’t, the developing situation with QB Baker Mayfield might be a little more worrying.

Mayfield was placed on the Browns’ COVID-19 list today after coming into contact with someone on the team who tested positive for the virus. The move would have made him ineligible to play in Week 9.

Fortunately, there is plenty of good news regarding Mayfield’s situation. According to ESPN Browns insider Jake Trotter, Mayfield has not tested positive for COVID-19 himself.

As a result, Mayfield can be cleared to return to team practice as soon as this Wednesday morning. That, of course, is contingent on Mayfield continuing to test negative for COVID-19.

Baker Mayfield has been enjoying a terrific third year as the Browns’ starting QB. He has thrown for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions and is on pace for a career-high in touchdown percentage.

At 5-3 on the season, he only needs to go .500 the rest of the way to give the team their first winning season since 2007. A 9-7 or better record would be nice, but the possibility of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2002 would be infinitely nicer.

Needless to say, a lot is resting on Mayfield’s shoulders.

The Browns need to show an abundance of caution during this pandemic though, and if that leads to Mayfield missing some practice to ensure the safety of the team, then so be it.