Dez Bryant Has 1 Bold Suggestion To Fix The Browns

The Cleveland Browns are trying to figure out how to rebound from today’s 38-6 Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Dez Bryant thinks he knows the answer.

No, Bryant isn’t recommending the Browns sign him, even if he is still trying to make it back to the NFL. He does, however, think Cleveland should consider a quarterback change.

After a promising rookie season in 2018, Baker Mayfield struggled immensely in 2019. Today was no different, as the onetime No. 1 overall pick was just 21-of-39 for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

If Dez were running the show, he’d bench Baker and go with backup Case Keenum. That change is his way of maximizing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (three catches, 22 yards on Sunday).

“Baker Mayfield..I like Baker Mayfield but you have to play Keenum so he can learn how to run a offense with talent…If Keenum play it will be Houston Cougars and Minnesota all over again,” Bryant said. “[Adam] Thielen and [Stefon] Diggs will still be in Minnesota if Keenum was at QB. Keenum familiar with HC.”

Keenum, who the Browns signed this to a three-year, $18 million contract this offseason, worked with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota. In 2017, Keenum helped the Vikings go 13-3 and reach the NFC title game with Stefanski as his quarterbacks coach.

We’d bet Stefanski has a much longer leash for Mayfield than Dez does. Still, if Baker continues to struggle, you can bet Browns fans will get restless.