Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the Rams make a move for the Pro Bowl wide receiver. He seemed to be hinting that the Rams are being aggressive in the trade market this week.

“Can we get OBJ to the Rams as well?” Bryant wrote.

Odell Beckham Jr. has had some issues getting into a groove since joining the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He’s played just 29 games in 2.5 seasons, making 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.

Beckham does not have a touchdown reception this year and had just one catch for one yard against the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday.

Can we get OBJ to the Rams as well? — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 1, 2021

Earlier today, the Rams traded two Day 2 draft picks to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Von Miller. The 7-1 Rams have won four games in a row and are tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the lead in the NFC West.

The Rams are clearly in a win-now mentality and seem willing to make deals to ensure their return to the Super Bowl.

Whether they believe that Odell Beckham Jr. can be a part of that Super Bowl puzzle remains to be seen. But if he is, a deal isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

Would OBJ be a good fit for the Rams?