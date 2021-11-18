Dianna Russini Shares Blunt Opinion On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have a major decision to make at the quarterback position heading future seasons.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield has looked like a quality starting quarterback at times. However, he’s also looked like a quarterback who doesn’t have what it takes to lead his team to playoff success.

After his struggles during the 2021 season, one ESPN analyst thinks it’s time to move on from Mayfield. NFL insider Dianna Russini suggested the Browns “pull the plug” on Baker.

“I’ve really held off on my opinion about this until I saw him play against the younger guys. … They’re going to have to pull the plug here,” she said.

Her appearance on Get Up wasn’t the only space in which she shared this harsh message for Baker. In her weekly newsletter, she also suggested it’s time to move on if Mayfield can’t lead the team to playoff success.

“The great quarterbacks lift others,” she said in the piece. “They make everyone around them better. If Mayfield can’t make it work with this group, a team that probably will never have a roster this talented in the next few years, then he’s not the future.”

Russini said what makes the decision difficult is that the Browns can win with Baker. However, she doesn’t think he’s the longterm answer to the team’s quarterback question.

Will Cleveland ink Baker to a new deal?