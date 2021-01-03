Donovan Peoples-Jones Posts 2-Word Message After Injury

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to secure a playoff berth with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland has a nice lead over Pittsburgh, but the Browns will be without a key wide receiver moving forward.

Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has been ruled out of the game with a possible concussion.

Peoples-Jones took a big hit earlier in the contest. He was down on the field for a moment before exiting to get assessed.

#Browns announce WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has a concussion and won't return to the game — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) January 3, 2021

Peoples-Jones appears to be in good spirits, though.

The young Browns wide receiver took to social media in the second half to post a two-word message for the fans.

“I’m good,” he tweeted.

The Browns are leading the Steelers, 24-9, early in the fourth quarter. Cleveland will lock up a playoff berth if it holds onto its lead against Pittsburgh.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown for 176 yards and one touchdown on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland has mostly been led by its running game on Sunday, as Nick Chubb has 12 carries for 100 yards and a score. Kareem Hunt has added six carries for 27 yards.

The game between the Browns and the Steelers is airing on local CBS stations.