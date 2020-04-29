Donovan Peoples-Jones Shares His Browns Jersey Number

Ten Michigan players were taken at the 2020 NFL Draft, many of whom were taken on Day 3 – including star wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The former freshman All-American went No. 187 overall in the sixth round to the Cleveland Browns. But Peoples-Jones will have to change his jersey number now that he’s in the NFL. And it looks like he has his new number.

Taking to Instagram, Peoples-Jones revealed a photo of himself sporting a new No. 11 jersey number in a Cleveland Browns uniform. That number was formerly worn by receiver Antonio Callaway, who was waived during the 2019 season.

“Cleveland What’s Good!!!” Peoples-Jones wrote. “Thank u @ClevelandBrowns.”

Making the final roster is no guarantee for Peoples-Jones, though. He’s one of nearly a dozen receivers competing for a handful of roster spots.

In three years as a starter at Michigan, Peoples-Jones had 103 receptions for 1,3,27 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was also the Wolverines’ primary punt returner, making 89 returns for 732 yards and two touchdowns.

For his efforts, Peoples-Jones earned third-team All-Big Ten honors twice, and was the team’s Freshman of the Year in 2017.

Now Peoples-Jones has the chance to make his NFL dream come true, and he’ll be able to do so only a few hours’ drive from his native Detroit.

Good luck, Donovan!