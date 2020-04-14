Emily Mayfield Sends Heartfelt Message To Baker For His Birthday

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily have been busy this so far this offseason. The couple announced a $50,000 donation and also said they will match what others give to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Just over a week ago, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sent a heartfelt message to his wife for her birthday.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was Emily Mayfield’s turn to return the favor. She took to Instagram this afternoon to wish the Browns quarterback a happy birthday as well.

“Baker Reagan, we just simply don’t deserve you,” she said on the post. “Happy 25th birthday… thanks for making life so sweet, and every adventure better! Cheers!! I LOVE YOU!”

The Mayfield’s can enjoy their down time before the 2020 preparations begin. Cleveland is expecting bigger things from Mayfield heading into the next campaign.

In his first season, the former No. 1 overall pick set an NFL record for touchdown passes for a rookie. However, in 2019, he struggled to find his targets, completing fewer than 60-percent of his passes.

The Browns have high expectations once again after landing key free agents like offensive lineman Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper.

Can the Browns finally live up to the hype and make the playoffs this year?