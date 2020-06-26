ESPN Analyst: Baker Mayfield Will Be On “Very Short Leash” In 2020

Baker Mayfield had a promising rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, but his second year with the franchise was disappointing to say the least. Since the fan base is starting to run out of patience, it could be do-or-die time for the former No. 1 overall pick.

The biggest issue for Mayfield this past season was turning over the football. He finished the year with 21 interceptions, which was toward the top half of the league.

On Friday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Mike Tannenbaum discussed Mayfield’s inability to take care of the ball. If that issue doesn’t get sorted out in time for the 2020 season, he believes the Browns could have Mayfield on a “very short leash.”

“I know Kevin Stefanski very well. He’s smart, deliberate and disciplined,” Tannenbaum said. “He will have zero compunction to bench Baker Mayfield. Baker won’t throw 21 interceptions because when he’s on track to do that he’ll be standing next to Kevin on the sidelines.”

.@RealTannenbaum says that Baker Mayfield will be on a "very short leash" this season. "As soon as those picks start, he will be on the sidelines." pic.twitter.com/6XIPHczsoC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 26, 2020

Tannenbaum made his stance clear, saying “As soon as those picks start, he will be on the sidelines.”

Cleveland has all the pieces in place to have an elite offense. Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are an incredible receiving duo, Austin Hooper is one of the best tight ends in football, and Nick Chubb continues to improve each year.

At this point, Mayfield has no margin for error this upcoming season. Even the team’s offensive line improved this offseason, as the Browns selected Jedrick Wills in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Mayfield doesn’t need to have an MVP-caliber season this fall, but the Oklahoma product has to show the front office that he can lead the franchise for years to come.

[Get Up]