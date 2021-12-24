ESPN Analyst: Browns QB Situation Is “Worse Case Scenario” For Cleveland

ESPN’s Ryan Clark isn’t a fan of the Browns’ quarterback situation.

Clark appeared on Friday’s edition of Get Up and gave his thoughts on if Mayfield can show enough these last three games that he is worth all of the money.

Let’s just say he’s not confident.

“No, Baker Mayfield has let you know exactly who he is and that’s not going to change the last three weeks of this season,” Clark said. “He’s not all of a sudden going to become a top-tier quarterback. He’s not even going to be a top 10 quarterback. Mayfield is probably at the 13th, 14th, or 15th mark when you look at all the starters in the league and that’s when he’s healthy.”

.@Realrclark25 calls the Browns current QB situation "the worst case scenario" for Cleveland. "Baker Mayfield has let you know exactly who he is. … Baker Mayfield has shown this team that it's not going to be on him to carry this franchise." pic.twitter.com/GWk9iID6BN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 24, 2021

Mayfield has battled multiple shoulder injuries this season which has caused his numbers to dip. He only has 2,603 yards through the air with 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Cleveland is fighting for its playoff lives and the schedule isn’t about to get easier. If Mayfield wants to get $30M to $40M a year, he’s going to likely have to beat two of Green Bay, Pittsburgh, or Cincinnati down the stretch.

The first one will be Green Bay this Saturday from Lambeau Field. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET.