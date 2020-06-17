ESPN Analyst: Browns Should “Absolutely” Sign Cam Newton

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with veteran quarterback Cam Newton.

In the months since his dismissal, the former No. 1 overall pick has been linked to several teams. However, Newton and his representatives have reportedly only had contact with one team.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said Newton spoke with the New England Patriots. Although the two sides spoke, they did not come to a contract agreement.

With Newton still on the open market, ESPN analyst Marcus Spears suggested a new landing spot for the veteran quarterback. Spears thinks the Cleveland Browns should sign Newton.

“No question. No question. Look, I know we get enamored with the fact that he’s working out with OBJ. I’ve been on this train about Baker not being an elite quarterback in this league. I just didn’t see it and I don’t know if he can reach that level…Cam Newton is still good. He missed football because of injury. Cam Newton didn’t miss football because he can’t play the quarterback spot. When you look at all of this talent, the pressure will be off of Cam Newton having to run, use his legs and create plays.”

.@mspears96 says the Browns should "absolutely" sign Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/py3n6EXNCN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 17, 2020

Baker Mayfield struggled during the 2019 season after breaking the rookie touchdown record in 2018.

If he struggles to find success again in 2020, the Browns could decide to move on from the former No. 1 overall pick.