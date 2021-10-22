ESPN Analyst: Browns Win Over Broncos Is “Nightmare” For Baker Mayfield

No Baker Mayfield proved to be no problem for the Cleveland Browns as they topped the Denver Broncos 17-14 last night. For one ESPN analyst, that could mean very bad things for Baker.

On Friday’s edition of Get Up, NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich called yesterday’s result “a nightmare” for the Browns starting quarterback. He argued that the Browns showed yesterday that they don’t need Baker to succeed.

Ninkovich pointed out that backup Case Keenum showed that with a little mobility and play-action passing, the Browns offense will hum. As a result, he believes that Baker isn’t worth the $40+ million that he’s reportedly seeking in an extension.

“Does it make sense to tie up (potentially) north of $100 million if you’re trying to pay your quarterback?” Ninkovich concluded. “I think that this could be an issue for Baker Mayfield…”

.@ninko50 reacts to the Browns' win over the Broncos: "It's a nightmare for Baker Mayfield." pic.twitter.com/32xArx2PgG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 22, 2021

Baker Mayfield is in the fourth year of his rookie deal and has been trying to get a contract extension with the Browns since the offseason. But after a historic season in 2020, his 2021 season hasn’t been much to write home about.

Some uninspiring performances have caused a lot of Baker’s former defenders to start putting a lot of pressure on him. That shouldn’t be a surprise given the team’s Super Bowl ambitions this year.

If the Browns continue to win in games where Baker doesn’t play, the team may have a real conundrum on its hands.

Is Rob Ninkovich right? Was yesterday’s win over the Broncos a “nightmare” for the Browns and Baker Mayfield?