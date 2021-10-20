ESPN Analyst: Cleveland Browns Season “Is Over”

For the first time since 2018, a quarterback other than Baker Mayfield will get the starting nod for the Cleveland Browns. But one NFL analyst believes that Baker’s injury marks the end of the Browns’ season.

On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth declared that the Browns are effectively “finished”. He explained that Baker’s torn labrum, which he reportedly intends to play through, is not something that will heal on its own without surgery.

“There’s no blood flow. It’s not muscle. So it’s not gonna heal,” Foxworth said. “You have to cut that out. I tore my labrum in my hip at one point and eventually you have to cut it out. It doesn’t get better. You have good days and you have bad days…”

When Get Up host Mike Greenberg asked Foxworth if the Browns are finished, Foxworth agreed. He explained that the way the team is built and hurting at so many positions right now, they won’t make the playoffs.

Here’s what he said:

.@foxworth24 thinks the Cleveland Browns' season is over :no_mouth: "I think they are [finished]." pic.twitter.com/j2Pkg3iax9 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 20, 2021

The Browns are currently 3-3 with the league’s No. 9 offense. But their defense ranks in the bottom half of the league for points allowed, even as their defense ranks No. 2 in yards allowed.

Baker Mayfield has shown some improvement with his accuracy this year. But while he’s on pace for a career-high in some categories, he’s regressed in other areas.

Playing through an injury like this one is far more likely to continue his struggles than demonstrate his toughness.

Is Domonique Foxworth right? Are the Browns officially finished?

