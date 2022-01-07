ESPN Analyst Has 1 World To Describe Baker Mayfield’s Play

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has received a lot of criticism this season due to his subpar production. On Friday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich had plenty of negative things to say about Mayfield.

When discussing Mayfield’s $19 million salary for the 2022 season, Ninkovich called the Browns’ starting quarterback a “terrible” player.

“I almost fell out of my chair when Dan said $19 million next year,” Ninkovich said. “That is ridiculous to pay somebody that much money to be terrible.”

Ninkovich went on to blast Mayfield’s outlook as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“If he was a third-round draft pick, he would not be the starting quarterback. He might not even be the backup quarterback if he wasn’t the No. 1 overall pick.”

.@ninko50 couldn't believe Baker Mayfield will make $19M next season 😳 "That is ridiculous to pay somebody that much money to be terrible!" pic.twitter.com/OzVGwQTQvQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 7, 2022

Ninkovich isn’t the only ESPN analyst ripping Mayfield apart this week. Paul Finebaum called Mayfield a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel” and “punk” on Friday.

“I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum said. “He came after me on Twitter. And I thought he was a punk then and nothing has changed. He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel. I think Cleveland ought to get rid of him. I don’t know if it’s possible, but I think the Browns are wasting their time with this guy.”

Until Mayfield proves he’s a legitimate franchise quarterback, he’ll be heavily scrutinized by certain members of the media.