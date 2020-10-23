ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is no stranger to facing criticism. This week he’s dealing with a ton of heat for his abysmal performance last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield was asked about his critics during a press conference on Wednesday. He had a pretty blunt message for his naysayers.

“I don’t give a damn what they say,” Mayfield said about his critics. “It’s within this building. We know we can be better. I know I can be better. That’s how it’s going to be handled. The outside noise doesn’t matter. They get paid to talk and we get paid to do our work, so that’s the way it’s going to be handled.”

While there’s nothing wrong with that attitude, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick rather see Mayfield respond to his critics with his actions, not his words.

“Baker has to understand: You were the No. 1 overall pick in the draft,” Riddick. “With that comes the expectation that you’re going to have a QBR better than five against your rival. You’re going to be someone that can lift the rest of the team around you. You’re someone who is supposed to put the organization on your back. It’s not happening right now, so we’re going to keep talking until you perform.”

Through six games this season, Mayfield has 1,095 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Those aren’t poor numbers, but a former No. 1 overall pick should be better than that.

Cleveland will take on Cincinnati this weekend in what might be considered a must-win game for the Browns.

If Mayfield doesn’t bounce back against a vulnerable Bengals defense, Louis Riddick might have another message for him next Monday.