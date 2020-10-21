While the Cleveland Browns remain firmly in the mix for an AFC North title, the questions surrounding Baker Mayfield continue to grow. Over the past two games, Mayfield has completed just 56 percent of his pass attempts and has thrown four interceptions.

Mayfield addressed all the outside noise during his media session on Wednesday. He made it abundantly clear that he’s not interested in giving his critics any attention.

“I don’t give a damn what they say,” Mayfield said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “It’s within this building. We know we can be better. I know I can be better. That’s how it’s going to be handled. The outside noise doesn’t matter. They get paid to talk and we get paid to do our work, so that’s the way it’s going to be handled.”

There are still plenty of games left this season for Mayfield to turn his luck around. That being said, ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth believes Cleveland has seen enough from Mayfield to make a decision on his fifth-year option.

“I’m not sure what you point to in order to give you some hope going forward,” Foxworth said on Get Up. “I understand he’s a former No. 1 overall pick, but he has a body type that is unusual to succeed at that position. He used to have accuracy that made him seem special, but that seems to be gone. He hasn’t really done anything special even in the games they won this year.”

Cleveland will have a tough decision to make when it comes to Mayfield’s fifth-year option. We recently saw Chicago go through this exact situation with Mitch Trubisky.

The Browns would love nothing more than for Mayfield to recapture that magic that made him so exciting during the 2018 season. Unfortunately there is no indication that he can do that.

Mayfield could silence his critics for at least a week if he puts up strong numbers against an inferior Bengals defense this Sunday. And if he can’t, his future with the Browns will remain in question.