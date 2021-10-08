ESPN Analyst Has Harsh Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will always have his critics. But one ESPN analyst had an especially harsh message for the former No. 1 overall pick.

On Friday’s edition of Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott didn’t hold back in criticizing the Browns quarterback. Scott called Mayfield “the most replaceable QB” in the NFL and believes that nobody does less with more than him.

“He is the most replaceable QB, I think, in football right now…” Scott said. “Nobody does less with more than Baker Mayfield.”

Scott found no disagreement from fellow analyst Rob Ninkovich, who feels that Mayfield is “just a guy” in Cleveland. There wasn’t a whole lot of disagreement in the comments section either.

“Been said that. Browns are amazing until you get to the QB,” one commenter said.

“Hate bart scott… but hes kinda got a point,” wrote another in a retweet.

“If you’re the Browns I think this off-season you consider trading for Russell Wilson. To give Wilson all those weapons and a defense they will win a championship,” a third viewer wrote.

Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a historic season in 2020 – going 11-5 and leading them to their first playoff win in a generation. He completed 63-percent of his passes for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns last year with only eight interceptions in the process.

They’re 3-1 so far this year and are expected to challenge for the AFC North title all the way to December.

How much of the Browns’ success this year will be attributed to Baker Mayfield?