Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns has become one of the biggest topics in the NFL this season. On Monday, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his latest thoughts on the former No. 1 overall pick.

When discussing the Browns’ Week 15 matchup against the Raiders, Orlovsky had a brutally honest take on Mayfield’s situation in Cleveland.

“If Nick Mullens goes out and plays well given everything they’re dealing with right now and wins the football game, it’s gonna be hard for me to continue to say Baker is not replaceable,” Orlovsky said on NFL Live.

Orlovsky then said Monday’s game could be the beginning of the end for Mayfield’s time in Cleveland.

Those are strong comments from Orlovsky, who usually defends Mayfield.

Mayfield looked sharp in his first year under Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented him from reaching his ceiling this season.

With Mayfield struggling this year, the Browns’ offense doesn’t look much different when Case Keenum is operating under center. That’s obviously not ideal for a team with championship aspirations.

Of course, Mayfield still has time to prove his doubters wrong. For now, however, the jury is still out on whether he’s a franchise quarterback.