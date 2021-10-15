ESPN Analyst Makes Prediction About Odell Beckham’s Future

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has a warning for the Cleveland Browns regarding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ simply hasn’t been a focal point of the Browns’ run-heavy offense. In the three games he’s played in so far this season, he has just nine catches for 124 yards. Perhaps even worse, he was targeted just three times in the Browns-Chargers game last Sunday.

Some weren’t even aware Beckham was on the field during the Browns’ loss in Week 5. What a fall from grace it’s been for the former superstar wide receiver.

Orlovsky believes if Beckham’s targets are limited this Sunday when the Browns clash with the Cardinals, the veteran wideout could end up demanding a trade.

“If Odell Beckham gets three more targets this week, like he did have last week, this organization is going to have an issue on their hands,” Orlovsky said on Thursday.

"If Odell Beckham gets three more targets this week, like he did have last week, this organization is going to have an issue on their hands."@danorlovsky7 on OBJ not being enough of a focus on the Browns' offense 👀 pic.twitter.com/zc8V8diejG — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 14, 2021

There’s an interesting history between Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and elite wideouts.

Stefanski was the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings for two years before heading to Cleveland. Who was one of his star receivers during that time? Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, like Odell Beckham with the Browns, was not a focal point of the Vikings offense despite his glaringly obvious talent. The similarities between the two scenarios is rather interesting.

Stefanski clearly prefers to center an offense around his offensive line and running backs. The good news is it works for Cleveland. It doesn’t for Beckham.

We could be witnessing the end of Beckham’s stint with the Browns.