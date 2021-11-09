ESPN Analyst Has Honest Message For Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best rosters in the NFL. But there’s a growing belief one player is holding them back: Baker Mayfield.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has his doubts about Mayfield’s abilities. In particular, the ESPN analyst isn’t so sure Mayfield is capable of single-handedly winning games for the Browns.

The former No. 1 overall pick is, at worst, an adept game-manager. Game-managers have won Super Bowls before, but it’s not super common.

Mayfield needs to prove he’s capable of being the sole reason the Browns win a football game from time to time. If he can’t be that reason, Cleveland is going to struggle to get over the hump and win the AFC.

“He has to put [the Browns] on his back and win them a game,” Graziano said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I’m not saying he CAN’T, I’m saying that’s not something we’re really seen from him at the NFL level to this point.” .@DanGrazianoESPN is questioning Baker Mayfield’s ability to make the Browns Super Bowl contenders. “He has to put [the Browns] on his back and win them a game. I’m not saying he CAN’T, I’m saying that’s not something we’re really seen from him at the NFL level to this point.” pic.twitter.com/SfBqfdvfiU — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 9, 2021

One of the problems facing Baker Mayfield this season is his health. He’s dealing with a number of injuries that limit his abilities.

If Mayfield isn’t 100 percent, it’s tough to imagine he’ll be capable of putting the Browns on his back and making a playoff run. Cleveland will, instead, have to rely on its rushing attack and defense to storm through the AFC.

Mayfield and the Browns take on the Patriots this Sunday.