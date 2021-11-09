The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Honest Message For Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the Bengals.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best rosters in the NFL. But there’s a growing belief one player is holding them back: Baker Mayfield.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has his doubts about Mayfield’s abilities. In particular, the ESPN analyst isn’t so sure Mayfield is capable of single-handedly winning games for the Browns.

The former No. 1 overall pick is, at worst, an adept game-manager. Game-managers have won Super Bowls before, but it’s not super common.

Mayfield needs to prove he’s capable of being the sole reason the Browns win a football game from time to time. If he can’t be that reason, Cleveland is going to struggle to get over the hump and win the AFC.

“He has to put [the Browns] on his back and win them a game,” Graziano said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I’m not saying he CAN’T, I’m saying that’s not something we’re really seen from him at the NFL level to this point.”

One of the problems facing Baker Mayfield this season is his health. He’s dealing with a number of injuries that limit his abilities.

If Mayfield isn’t 100 percent, it’s tough to imagine he’ll be capable of putting the Browns on his back and making a playoff run. Cleveland will, instead, have to rely on its rushing attack and defense to storm through the AFC.

Mayfield and the Browns take on the Patriots this Sunday.

