ESPN Analyst Names 1 Team That Should Trade For Odell Beckham Jr.

Both the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens made the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

For Cleveland, the team finally found success in the playoff for the first time since 1994. For Baltimore, it was another unfortunate exit in the Divisional Round after last year’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Both teams can improve heading into the 2021 season. ESPN analyst Dominique Foxworth brought up a potential trade between the two teams that could benefit both sides.

Foxworth suggested the Browns trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr to the Ravens. “Odell Beckham Jr. it seems clear that the Cleveland Browns do not need, and necessarily want to have him.” he said.

Check it out.

Who should the Ravens target to improve their pass offense?@foxworth24: "Odell Beckham Jr. It seems clear that the Cleveland Browns do not need, and necessarily want to have him." pic.twitter.com/LFReDjQMTJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 20, 2021

It’s difficult to see the Browns trading Odell Beckham Jr within the division – as Foxworth noted. However, the Ravens could be the only true landing spot for the talented wide receiver.

Baltimore desperately needs a No. 1 wide receiver that can help quarterback Lamar Jackson improve as a passer.

Buffalo made waves before the 2020 season when the team traded for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Quarterback Josh Allen took a massive step forward with the addition of Diggs to the roster. Allen completed 58.8-percent of his passes in 2019 and 69.2-percent of his passes in 2020 – with the addition of Diggs.

The Ravens could take a similar approach by adding a true No. 1 wide receiver to help their star quarterback.