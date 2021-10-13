ESPN Analyst Sends Clear Message About Browns QB Baker Mayfield

This past Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t put too much trust in Baker Mayfield with the game on the line. This led to countless takes about Mayfield not being good enough to potentially lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title.

Mayfield played extremely well in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, completing 71.9 percent of his passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. And yet, that performance wasn’t considered impressive enough to silence his loudest critics.

Well, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has a message for anyone doubting Mayfield this season. He believes the Browns can hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of this season with Mayfield as their starting quarterback.

“Morning. The Browns can absolutely, 100%, unquestionably win a SB with Baker Mayfield. Thanks,” Orlovsky tweeted on Wednesday.

Last season, Cleveland was a few plays away from clinching a spot in the AFC Championship Game. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Browns make a deep playoff run this season too.

Unfortunately, Mayfield’s critics won’t stop focusing on his losses until he finally wins the big one. And even then, naysayers like Colin Cowherd might have something negative to say about the former No. 1 overall pick.

