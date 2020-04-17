Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Browns were considering trading star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Browns executive Paul DePodesta immediately came out and said that’s not happening. The team’s chief strategy officer called the rumors “completely false.”

On Friday morning, ESPN’s panel of analysts on Get Up addressed the rumors of a potential trade. One of the analysts suggested the Browns should trade the star wide receiver rather than hold onto him.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky thinks OBJ hasn’t lived up to the hype in recent years. As a result, he thinks Cleveland would be smart to trade the talented wide receiver for trade assets before the 2020 draft.

Here’s what he had to say.

The Browns might not be interested in trading OBJ, but @danorlovsky7 explains why they should be. pic.twitter.com/b6kdcscIk2 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 17, 2020

Beckham finished second on the Browns in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was slightly behind former college teammate Jarvis Landry in all three categories.

Despite his struggles last season, it doesn’t sound like the Browns will be moving on from him any time soon. He battled a hernia for most of the 2019 season, but enters the 2020 campaign with a clean bill of health.

Cleveland enters the 2020 season as a favorite to make the playoffs once again. Can the Browns finally make a run?