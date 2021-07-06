ESPN Analyst Suggests Browns Could Make Surprising Cut

Every year there are a handful of veterans who get released during training camp. Since that time of the year is just around the corner, ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters have revealed their cut candidates for each team.

Jake Trotter went with a bold choice for the Cleveland Browns, picking Mack Wilson as their cut candidate.

Wilson has been a serviceable linebacker for the Browns ever since being drafted in 2019. Over the past two seasons, he has racked up 121 total tackles, nine pass breakups, five tackles for loss, one sack and an interception.

The reason Trotter isn’t so sure Wilson will be on Cleveland’s roster is because the front office used one of its top 2021 draft picks on a versatile linebacker.

“The Browns just spent their second-round pick on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, whom they considered taking in the first round before settling on CB Greg Newsome II,” Trotter wrote via ESPN. “Owusu-Koramoah plays weakside linebacker, the same position as Wilson, who was drafted in 2019 by the previous front-office regime. Whether Owusu-Koramoah eventually starts or not, Wilson can still carve out an important role in the linebacking rotation, but to do that, he’ll have to play better than he did last season.”

Owusu-Koramoah is very versatile and could find himself in the Week 1 starting lineup alongside Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker.

Cleveland could potentially trade Wilson if the coaching staff doesn’t believe it needs him this fall. After all, the Alabama product has already been linked to the Denver Broncos.

There’s also a possibility that Wilson stays healthy during training camp and earns himself a significant role for the upcoming season.

Wilson, a former fifth-round pick, has just an $850,000 base salary for the 2021 season. He’s extremely affordable for the Browns.