ESPN Analyst's Baker Mayfield Comment Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 18: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after failing to convert on third down against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of their NFL game at Heinz Field on October 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

While on ESPN's Get Up this Wednesday morning, Sam Acho addressed Baker Mayfield's future with the Cleveland Browns. He pretty much said what most people are thinking.

“Never say never? I’m going to break that rule," Acho said. "I’m going to say never. Baker Mayfield will not be a Cleveland Brown. There is no way that'll happen."

This statement from Acho isn't outlandish by any means. There are some fans who believe it's a bit too obvious though.

Nonetheless, Acho is right about Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick made it clear that reconciling with the Browns isn't in the cards for him.

"I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out," Mayfield told reporters while at his youth football camp on Tuesday. "But we're ready to move on, I think -- on both sides."

Despite this sour ending to Mayfield's tenure in Cleveland, he is appreciative of his time spent in that passionate city.

"I'm thankful for my four years in Cleveland," Mayfield said. "A ton of ups and downs and learning experiences I'll forever keep with me."