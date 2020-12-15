ESPN Announces TV Ratings For Browns vs. Ravens Game

Fans lauded the Week 14 Monday Night Football Browns vs. Ravens game as one of the best regular season contests of the year so far.

The AFC North battle went right down to the wire, as Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker drilled a 55-yard field goal in the final seconds to clinch the Ravens 47-42 win. Lamar Jackson dazzled on the ground, rushing for 124 yards and two scores. He also connected with Marquise Brown for a touchdown on a critical 4th-and-5 play to take the lead. The two-time MVP came back into the game to do so after missing much of the fourth quarter with an injury.

Cleveland put up quite a fight though, as Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to remain competitive. Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb continued their electric season on the ground, combining for 115 yards and three scores.

With the win, Baltimore kept their postseason hopes alive by climbing to 8-5. The Ravens climbed to the No. 8 spot, tied with the Dolphins with three weeks to play. The loss didn’t hurt the Browns playoff chances but may have eliminated their shot at a division title. Cleveland fell to 9-4, still firmly entrenched in a Wild Card spot.

In some bigger picture news, the game clearly got the attention of NFL fans. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the game averaged over 12.4 million viewers. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, that’s up 9 percent from last year’s comparable Week 14 game between the Giants and Eagles.

With the outcome, Monday Night Football broadcasts have had “year-over-year” audience increases for four weeks straight.

It was game of season. ESPN says it's "Monday Night Football" telecast of Ravens' last-second win over the Browns averaged 12.4 million viewers, up 9% over last year's comparable Week 14 MNF games (Giants-Eagles). MNF has had year-over-year audience increases 4 weeks straight. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) December 15, 2020

The news certainly bodes well for ESPN and the NFL, as other sports have struggled to sustain viewership amidst the pandemic. Of course, football has always done well with fans and it’s clear that 2020 is no different.

The league will hope to keep things going when Pittsburgh travels to Cincinnati next Monday. Although the Bengals don’t have rookie Joe Burrow, the Steelers are sure to draw a gigantic audience.