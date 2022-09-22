ESPN Computer's Prediction For Browns vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Last week's Thursday Night Football game featured an instant classic as the Kansas City Chiefs battled the Los Angeles Chargers, and this week's promises plenty more drama as the Cleveland Browns host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns are likely still reeling after being stunned by the New York Jets, blowing a 13-point lead with less than two minutes to play to lose their home opener. Up until that point though, the Browns looked like the real deal.

Speaking of teams that lost their home opener to an AFC East team: The Pittsburgh Steelers. After narrowly beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Steelers offense could barely move against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

ESPN's computer model has released its prediction for tonight's Browns-Steelers game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Cleveland has the edge in this game. The computer model gives the Browns a 57.9-percent chance to win tonight against the Steelers.

The main thing that the two teams have in common is that they've started a new era at quarterback, but neither of the quarterbacks the teams have chosen to lead them into the future are playing for the foreseeable future.

Deshaun Watson is suspended until later this year, leaving Jacoby Brissett in the driver's seat for the Browns. Over in Pittsburgh, Mitch Trubisky is taking the reins until rookie Kenny Pickett is deemed ready to take over.

Someone has to win though...

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.