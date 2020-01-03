ESPN Insider Addresses Urban Meyer-To-Browns Rumor

Earlier this week, reports emerged suggesting the Cleveland Browns expressed interest in three-time CFB national champion Urban Meyer. Not long after the reports emerged, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said the team is only focusing on candidates with NFL coaching experience.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have not scheduled an interview with Meyer either.

Regardless of those two things, analysts and fans alike continue to link Meyer to the opening. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed what he’s hearing about the possibility.

“I think Urban would entertain it from what I’ve gathered,” Fowler said. “There are a lot of people around the league that don’t believe Urban is going to be a NFL coach this year, they just think it’s a lot of smoke.”

While Meyer hasn’t received an interview yet, it appears he would strongly consider the opportunity. The Browns reportedly already interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and have interviews set with several others.

Offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy and Josh McDaniels are expected to interview for the job as well.

Since co-owner Jimmy Haslam bought the team in 2012, no coach has lasted more than 2.5 years on the job.

Will the next coach finally break that cycle?