ESPN Insider: Deshaun Watson Decision Could Come Today, Tomorrow

A final ruling hasn't been announced yet, but we could be 24 hours away from finding out Deshaun Watson's fate for the regular season.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL could reach a settlement with Watson's reps. If so, former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey won't even have to issue a final ruling.

"Sources close to the Deshaun Watson situation believe a resolution could come today or tomorrow," Graziano reported on Wednesday. "Recent talks between NFL and Watson's reps have heightened hope that they can reach a settlement without Peter C. Harvey having to rule, but it's unclear how much longer he will wait."

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported on Wednesday morning that a final ruling wouldn't be made until the league and the union reach an impasse in their settlement talks.

After reading Graziano's report, it's evident that settlement talks have taken a turn in the right direction.

Per ProFootballTalk, Watson is willing to accept an eight-game suspension. The NFL, however, wants to suspend him at least 12 games.

It'll be fascinating to see how many games Watson ultimately ends up missing.