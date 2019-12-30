ESPN Insider Has Update On Browns, Josh McDaniels

Another year, another coaching cycle where New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels draws interest from teams with head coaching vacancies. Will this be the year he finally takes another crack at running his own team?

Two years ago, the Indianapolis Colts hired McDaniels to replace Chuck Pagano, only to have the veteran OC withdraw from the position. Despite that controversial decision, teams are once again willing to speak with McDaniels about their current openings.

The New York Giants have reportedly requested to interview McDaniels, which they did during the team’s last coaching search in 2018. Now, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly expected to meet with McDaniels as well.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, McDaniels will accept Cleveland’s request for an interview.

The expectation is that Josh McDaniels will accept the #Browns request to interview/meet with the organization about its head coaching vacancy, I'm told. McDaniels is ready to be a HC again. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 30, 2019

McDaniels has been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2012. During that time, he’s helped the franchise reach four Super Bowls and win three.

In his only previous head coaching stint, McDaniels went 11-17 in less than two full seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010.

Currently, McDaniels and the Patriots are getting ready to host the Tennessee Titans in a Wild Card game on Saturday.