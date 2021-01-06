ESPN Insider Has Update On Browns-Steelers Game This Weekend

All the celebrations regarding the Cleveland Browns’ playoff berth came to an end on Tuesday when the franchise found out that head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he will not be on the sidelines this weekend.

Stefanski wasn’t the only one who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Cleveland will also be without offensive guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

Though the past few days for the Browns have been tough, the team received encouraging news this Wednesday afternoon. All of the rest results from this morning for the players came back negative.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns and Steelers are on schedule to face each other on Sunday night as long as there are no more positive COVID-19 tests. If more cases are found, the NFL could have some issues to sort out.

Pittsburgh would most likely be furious if this Wild Card matchup gets postponed. After all, it doesn’t currently have any issues to handle on the COVID-19 front.

Even if this game were to get postponed a day or two, Stefanski would not be on the sidelines. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns’ acting head coach for the first round of the playoffs.

Kickoff for the Browns-Steelers game at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.