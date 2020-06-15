ESPN Names The Worst NFL Team Of The Last Decade

There have been plenty of awful NFL teams over the past 10 years, but which is the worst of them all? ESPN has tabbed the Cleveland Browns as the worst team over the past decade.

Cleveland has had little to no luck rising from the ashes thanks to horrendous front-office decision making. Quarterback has always been an issue for the Browns, but that’s not even the lone problem.

Texas A&M alum Johnny Manziel was supposed to lead the organization to the promised land. But Manziel was a disaster in the NFL. Oklahoma alum Baker Mayfield has shown promise, but even then, it’s still a mess in Cleveland.

Thanks to horrible leadership and poor decision-making, the Browns went 42-117-1 over the past 10 years. ESPN has some harsh criticism for the Browns, otherwise known as the “worst team” in the NFL.

“In a decade of unmatched futility, the Browns hired poorly, drafted worse (Johnny Football, anyone?) and, well, lost a whole lot of games — 117 to be exact, seven more than any other team in the league. The infamous 0-16 record in 2017 underscores the despair that has enveloped a proud franchise and its rabid fan base.”

Fortunately, things are looking up in Cleveland. The Browns are poised to be an AFC North contender this upcoming season.

But based on past history, Cleveland may under-perform against current expectations.

Mayfield needs a big year if he hopes to lead the Browns to the playoffs in 2020.