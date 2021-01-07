ESPN’s Mina Kimes Has A Message For The NFL

The Cleveland Browns head into this Sunday’s playoff game at a tremendous disadvantage, and Mina Kimes thinks the NFL should help them out.

Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he’s unavailable for his team’s Wild Card matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Because of NFL regulations, not only is Stefanski unable to coach on the sideline this weekend, he also can’t communicate with his team electronically during the game. The man who has called the Browns’ plays all season long won’t be able to do so in his team’s biggest game of the year.

On ESPN this afternoon, Kimes argued that the league should allow Stefanski to coach from home in order to have “the best game while maintaining competitive fairness and safety.”

“The NFL’s rationale for not letting him do so is precedent,” Kimes said. “They decided before the season they were going to maintain the rules. But with all due respect to the rules, it’s 2021. Precedent is kind of a ridiculous concept.”

Let common sense prevail: the NFL should allow Kevin Stefanski to call plays on Sunday. @AroundtheHorn pic.twitter.com/TWCPFqZ7JG — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 7, 2021

In all honesty, we agree with Kimes here, but we know the NFL won’t alter its rules, especially not at this point in the season.

The Browns, sans Stefanski, will face off with the Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday night on NBC.