ESPN’s Ryan Clark Has Brutally Honest Baker Mayfield Admission

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark thinks it’s time to start being honest about Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Ever since Mayfield was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, expectations have been high. There was hope Mayfield could be the player to lead Cleveland to the promised land – in this case, a playoff appearance. But the experiment hasn’t exactly panned out.

The Oklahoma alum and former Heisman winner hasn’t looked like his former Heisman self once in the NFL. Mayfield threw for just 189 yards on 53.8 percent completion percentage in the Browns’ blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Mayfield critics continue to push their agenda that the Browns quarterback is overrated. ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark thinks it’s time for us to realize Mayfield just isn’t that good of a quarterback.

“We should not be crushing Baker Mayfield this morning,” Clark said during ESPN’S First Take on Monday. “You know why? Because Baker Mayfield isn’t that talented.”

Take a look at the rest of Clark’s criticism regarding Mayfield in the video below.

Clark’s not wrong here. We may have seen enough from Baker Mayfield to realize he’s simply not as talented as we previously believed.

But it’s worth pointing out Mayfield’s Week 1 struggles came against the Baltimore Ravens – one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Luckily, Mayfield has a chance to silence his doubters this week against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.