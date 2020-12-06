Even Stephen A. Smith Is Impressed With Baker Mayfield Today

The Spun

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is in the middle of maybe the most impressive performance of his NFL career, and it’s not even halftime in Tennessee.

Mayfield has thrown for 252 yards and four touchdowns so far, vaulting the Browns to a 31-7 second quarter lead. it is the first time Mayfield has thrown four touchdowns in a half in his career, and the first time a Cleveland quarterback has done so since Otto Graham in 1951.

Right after the 2018 No. 1 overall pick threw his third touchdown of the afternoon, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith gave him his flowers on Twitter. Smith is a frequent critic of the Cleveland quarterback, but today he’s showing him some well-deserved love.

“Okay y’all. [Baker Mayfield] is balling right now,” Smith wrote. “Three TD’s and 186 yards passing and it’s still the first half. He’s doing it right now. Gotta give credit where it’s due.”

Mayfield and the Browns are taking it to the Titans, who lead the AFC South with an 8-3 record. A win for Cleveland would move the Browns to 9-3 and lock up their first winning season in 13 years.

Mayfield has already set or matched a few records so far today. We’ll see what else he has in store.


