Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Cody Parkey Tonight

The kicking woes of the 2020 NFL season continued on Monday Night Football as Cody Parkey decided to join in.

The Cleveland kicker shanked a field goal and an extra point during the Browns’ game against the Baltimore Ravens. The misses cost his team four points in what’s sure to be a close finish on Monday night. The Ravens led by two full scores at the end of the third quarter.

Given, Parkey’s history, NFL fans didn’t hold back when dishing out critiques on social media. The Browns desperately want a win over their division rivals so that they can pull within a game of the Steelers for the top spot in the division.

Take a look at some of what was said about the Parkey’s performance:

Cody Parkey. Not clutch. — Dusty Harrah (@Dusty_Harrah) December 15, 2020

Ouch . Damnit time for the kicker too — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) December 15, 2020

Cody Parkey — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 15, 2020

Codyyyy — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 15, 2020

And just like that, Cody Parkey, is, back. — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) December 15, 2020

Of course, other NFL fans made sure to point out Parkey’s infamous double-doink when he played with the Chicago Bears. In 2018, at the age of 26, the now Browns kicker managed to knock the ball off the goalpost twice before it fell short in the team’s playoff game 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cody Parkey missing big kicks. We’ve all seen it before — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) December 15, 2020

Cody Parkey will be appearing on The Today Show tomorrow morning, talking about that missed field goal. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) December 15, 2020

Parkey’s time in the NFL has been anything but smooth. Since being named to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season in 2014, he’s spent six straight seasons on six different teams. Two of those years, including 2020, came with the Browns.

This season, Parkey proved himself as Cleveland’s best option at kicker. He connected on 17 of 19 field goals in 2020 before Monday night’s game, so it’s possible that he’s still a mainstay in the NFL.

However, if he puts together a few more performances like he did tonight, Cleveland might be willing to show him the door.

