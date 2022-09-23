Everyone Said Same Thing About Cowboys After Amari Cooper's Performance

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the Dallas Cowboys traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swapping of 2022 sixth-round picks. So far, it looks like the Browns have won that trade in a landslide.

Last week, Cooper had nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in a shootout with the New York Jets. He nearly put up the same stat line this Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Through the first three weeks of the 2022 season, Cooper has 19 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

After seeing Cooper go back-to-back games with at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, the NFL world called out the Cowboys for getting rid of him for a late-round pick.

"I'm not gonna lie," Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus tweeted. "It was weird for the Cowboys to trade 28-year-old Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick because he was making $20M a year when 11 wide receivers then went on to sign contracts worth at least $20M per year this offseason."

"Amari Cooper tonight really makes you wonder what the Cowboys were thinking," Evan Dammarell said.

"Nothing the Dallas Cowboys do in the future can make this not be a disaster," RJ Ochoa wrote. "An epic loss of a trade."

Cooper will be back in action next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will try to get consistent production from their receiving corps on Monday night against the New York Giants.